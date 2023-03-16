ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 16, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

1. Delhi HC to hear Tejashwi Yadav’s plea to quash CBI summons on Thursday

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to him by the CBI for appearing before it in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

2. President Droupadi Murmu’s six-day Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep visit

President Droupadi Murmu will start her trip on Thursday as part of her six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. Ms. Murmu will visit INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, when she arrives in Kochi on Thursday afternoon. Later, she will present the President’s Colour to INS Dronacharya, the Gunnery School of the Indian Navy.

3. Women’s Boxing World Championships to start from today

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will be at the forefront as India eye a show befitting their growing stature in women’s boxing when the World Championship, whose build-up was marred by controversies, begins from Thursday. In the absence of the iconic six-time champion MC Mary Kom, who is recovering from an ACL tear in her left knee, world champion Nikhat and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina will spearhead the 12-member Indian team.

4. Farmers, tribals marching with list of demands to enter Mumbai on Thursday

Thousands of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands entered Thane district on Wednesday while the State government deputed two Ministers to hold talks with them.

5. France nationwide strike over pensions

French people hoping to preserve their retirement benefits took to the streets in a nationwide protest on Wednesday as a committee of lawmakers meeting behind closed doors validated the wording of President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension plan.

