Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 15, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

1. Parliament disrupted over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, both Houses of Parliament were disrupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London that Indian democracy is in peril, with the Treasury Benches demanding an apology from him, and the opposition hitting back and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research issue. As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, BJP MPs began raising slogans demanding an apology from Mr. Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards demanding a JPC on the Adani issue.

2. Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi to appear before Delhi court in land-for-job scam case

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and 14 others are likely to appear before a Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad’s family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009. The CBI in its charge sheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

3. US Ambassadorial nominee Eric Garcetti nears last hurdle before confirmation

U.S. Ambassadorial nominee to India Eric Garcetti’s confirmation went into its final stages on Tuesday, with the U.S. Senate scheduled to consider a “cloture motion”, the final step before a full Senate vote that would allow him to take up his assignment in New Delhi. The vote will come just three months before a proposed state visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. If he clears the cloture motion and the Senate vote, expected later on Wednesday, Mr. Garcetti would have his task cut out for him from the moment he arrives in India.

4. All arrangements for G20 meet in Amritsar made: Officials

Punjab is fully geared up to host the G20 meet set to begin on Wednesday and all arrangements, including those related to security, have been put in place, officials said. Several G20 events are scheduled to be held in Amritsar. The main event on education is scheduled to be held from March 15-17.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ahead of G20 meet, Punjab Police raids places related to foreign based gangsters

In view of the G20 meet at Amritsar on Wednesday, Punjab Police conducted a special cordon and search operation under which, raids were conducted at locations and hideouts related to foreign-based gangsters as well as their associates, a senior official said. The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in all 28 police districts of the state.

6. Pensioners under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 to begin nationwide protest in 200 cities from today

Pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) have decided to go on a nationwide protest in 200 cities, including the national capital, from Wednesday to press for a higher pension of Rs 7,500 per month along with dearness allowance (DA). “Beneficiaries of the EPS-95 have decided to go on a nationwide protest in 200 cities, including the national capital, from March 15 to press for their four-point demands, which include hiked pension of Rs 7,500 per month along with dearness allowance and medical facility to self and spouses,” according to a statement.

7. Farmers, tribals march towards Mumbai in support of demands, Maha govt to hold talks

Thousands of farmers and tribals launched a march towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra on Tuesday in support of their demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

8. Imran Khan tells party to continue struggle as scuffle breaks out between police, his supporters

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan asked his supporters to stand up for their rights and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested, hours after clashes erupted between the police and his party workers who gathered outside his residence here to foil his arrest in the Toshakhana case. Khan’s video message was released by his party on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him.

9. Protests as toll collection begins on newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, several outfits staged protests at a toll plaza near on Tuesday, opposing the National Highways Authority of India’s decision to levy charges without proper service roads and passes for local residents. Opposition Congress workers too joined the protesters and held demonstrations.

10. China warns AUKUS allies on ‘path of error and danger’ with submarines pact

China warned on March 14 that Australia, Britain and the United States were treading a “path of error and danger” after they unveiled a nuclear-powered submarines deal. Australia announced on Monday it would buy up to five U.S. nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with U.S. and British technology under an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific in the face of a rising China.

11. ‘Double whammy’ of extreme weather grips both US coasts

Heavy rain and snow wreaked havoc across the northeastern United States on Tuesday, sparking flood warnings and power outages, as extreme weather gripped both American coasts. The “double whammy,” as the National Weather Service called it, is the latest in an unusual series of weather fronts to have rocked the United States simultaneously.

12. Dutch set to vote in local elections with national impact

Dutch voters go to the polls on Wednesday in local elections with a national impact, with campaign themes ranging from local bugbears like dwindling public transport in remote villages to global issues such as migration and the environment. It is also a test of strength for Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party centre-right coalition, especially since newly elected provincial lawmakers also pick a new upper house of the national parliament in May.

13. ED summons to ex principal secretary to Jharkhand CM in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajiv Arun Ekka, the former principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case linked to suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal, official sources said on Tuesday.

14. Madrid tries to avoid Liverpool comeback in Champions League

Real Madrid got used to pulling off dramatic comebacks in the Champions League last season. Now it needs to avoid one to keep its title defense going. It will be Liverpool needing to do something magical at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday to reverse a 5-2 loss from the first leg in the round of 16. It definitely won’t be easy — no away team has ever erased a three-goal loss from the first leg in the Champions League.