Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 14, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

1. Second leg of Parliament’s Budget session continues

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed disruptions on March 13, the first day of the second lap of the Budget session, as the treasury benches adopted an offensive strategy and raised the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speeches abroad and demanded an apology from him. The Opposition questioned this and said the government was trying to disrupt the House to avoid a discussion on the Adani stock controversy. After the ruckus, both the Houses were adjourned around 2 p.m. without taking up any business.

2. Guru Nanak Dev University set to host Youth 20 consultation summit

The Guru Nanak Dev University is set to host the Youth 20 consultation summit on Tuesday, as part of the engagement groups under the G20 umbrella. The key points to be discussed by experts during this summit include agritech and food security, emerging global job opportunities through international relations, research in nanotechnology, and material science and the creation of a skilled workforce for a sustainable built environment in the real estate market, said Hardeep Singh, the nodal officer of the Y20 summit.

3. Former Maha minister Anil Parab moves HC against ED’s money laundering case related to Dapoli resort

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anil Parab on Monday moved Bombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sai Resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri. Mr. Parab also sought interim relief of no coercive action being taken against him pending the hearing of his plea. A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere will hear the plea on Tuesday.

4. Maha govt employees firm on strike from Tuesday for OPS; CM forms panel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a panel comprising senior bureaucrats to look into the demand of state government employees to revert to the Old Pension Scheme even as their unions have decided to go ahead with the strike from Tuesday. The panel will give its report in a time-bound manner, officials said.

5. MP: AAP’s Tuesday rally could see ‘big announcements’ by Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to make some big welfare announcements in the Aam Aadmi Party rally in Bhopal’s BHEL Dussehra Maidan on Tuesday as he kicks off the party’s campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls to be held later this year, a functionary said. With the rally, the AAP is aiming to make a dent in the politics of MP that so far has been centred around the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for a dominant part of the last two decades, and the Congress.

6. World Butterfly Day: Creating a future, finding space for nature’s symbol of hope and change

The closely packed houses of south Delhi’s Mandakini Enclave are an unlikely place to set up a butterfly garden. But that’s just what Anil Kapoor did and now says proudly that there are more than 15 butterfly species in his society at any point in the day. It all started one afternoon about four years ago.

7. UK boosts security spending against China and Russia threats

Britain on Monday detailed plans to bolster military and security spending to confront the “epoch-defining challenge” posed by China while also countering Russia, as London updated its strategic foreign and defence policy. In a “refresh” of the so-called Integrated Review, the UK government identified “the threat posed by Russia to European security” as the most pressing short- to medium-term priority. But the 63-page report -- compiled after months of work across government -- also labelled China a “systemic challenge with implications for almost every area of government policy”.

8. Budget session of Himachal assembly likely to see sparks fly

The 24-day Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha that begins on Tuesday is likely to witness stormy debates with the opposition BJP deciding to adopt an aggressive posture to pin down the government, a party leader said. The Congress government’s decision to shut down and denotify offices and institutions set up by the previous BJP regime is a major talking point, he said.

9. M R Kumar completes term as LIC Chairman; Siddhartha Mohanty to take interim charge on Tuesday

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said that M R Kumar has completed his term as the Chairman. The government has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty as the interim Chairman of LIC for three months with effect from March 14, the insurer said last week. Currently, Mohanty is a Managing Director at the insurance behemoth.

10. Indian shuttlers face uphill task in quest for All England glory

Returning from injuries and battling indifferent form, Indian shuttlers will have to play out of their skins to end the country’s agonising wait for a title at the All England Championships beginning here on Tuesday. It has been 22 years since India won the coveted title when Pullela Gopichand (2001) followed the legendary Prakash Padukone (1980) to achieve the honour. While Lakshya Sen came close to securing the crown when he reached the final in the last edition and Saina Nehwal was runners-up in the 2015 edition, other Indians, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, couldn’t go beyond the last-four in the prestigious event.