March 13, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

1. Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage on Monday

Activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticised the Centre’s opposition to granting recognition to same-sex marriage, saying despite India’s plurality and diversity the government still believes that marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals; Non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions between individuals though not recognised are not unlawful, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

2. Second phase of Budget session on Monday

Opposition parties to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge’s office in Parliament at 10 am. The government asserts that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill.

3. Oscars winners to be announced today

The winners of the 95th Academy Awards is being announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. India has three titles on the list. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s soundtrack ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing under the Best Original song; Shaunak sen’s documentary All That Breathes for the best documentary feature, and The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for Documentary Short Film category.

4. Kejriwal, Mann to lead AAP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jaipur on Monday

On the eve of the party’s “Tiranga Yatra” in Jaipur led by Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Vinay Mishra on Sunday said about four-and-a-half lakh people have become its members recently and that the party was optimistic about its performance in the coming assembly polls in Rajasthan.

5. PIL seeking 100% govt job reservation for locals in Andamans to be heard on Monday

A PIL seeking 100 per cent government job reservation for the local people in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be heard on Monday at the Calcutta High Court’s circuit bench in Port Blair.

6. Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly

The budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly which begins on Monday in Gairsain is likely to be stormy with opposition Congress preparing to corner the government on a number of issues including land-subsidence in Joshimath and alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations.

7. London’s Indian-origin Deputy Mayor heads trade mission to Delhi, Bengaluru

The India-born Deputy Mayor of London for Business, Rajesh Agrawal, will arrive in New Delhi on Monday as the head of a four-day trade mission made up of 10 of the city’s leading technology companies to promote stronger trade and investment links with India.

8. G20 members to deliberate on Blue economy and responsible AI at 3-day meet

Blue economy and responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deliberated at the three-day meeting of Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) beginning Monday in Guwahati.