March 12, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

1. RSS conclave in Haryana’s Samalkha town from Sunday

More than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will be attending the organisation’s annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will conclude on March 14.

2. Stage set for PM Modi’s Mandya-Dharwad visit in poll-bound Karnataka

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya at noon on Sunday. At around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, the statement said.

3. PM to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mandya on Sunday to Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of ₹8,480 crore. The 118-km-long expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to about 75 minutes. Vehicles plying on the road will be diverted to alternative routes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

4. Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Thrissur on Sunday

The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad. Shah will visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur in the afternoon before offering prayers at the Sree Wadakkunathan temple in the town. He will address the Janasakthi rally at the Wadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur.

5. Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party to celebrate its Foundation Day on March 12

Hoisting the party flag, cake-cutting, and charity activities are being planned to mark the occasion. Founded by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 12, 2011, the YSRCP had seen many ups and downs in its journey.

6. BMTC to run buses using 15% methanol-blended fuel on pilot basis from March 12

For the first time, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run some of its city buses using methanol-blended fuel. The buses will be operated on a pilot basis. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will flag off pilot trials of MD15 buses on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, March 12. Buses will run on 15% methanol-blended fuel. On this occasion, a truck that runs on 100% methanol (M 100) will be launched.