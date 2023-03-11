HamberMenu
March 11, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on 'Economic Empowerment of Women’, on Friday, March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_10_2023_000036B)

| Photo Credit: -

1. PM to address post Budget webinar on VIKAS scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post Budget webinar on PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman scheme on Saturday. It is part of a series of 12 post Budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

2. Fact finding team of CPI-M, CPI, Cong in Tripura to look into post-poll violence

The team is expected to stay in the State till March 12 after which it will submit a report and the issue will be raised in Parliament which convenes from March 13, CPI MP Binoy Viswam had tweeted.

3. Goyal to chair meeting of national startup advisory council

The council will deliberate upon matters crucial for the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem and cover important topics like Tech Landscape and the Way Ahead, Innovation in Logistics, Making India the Global Skill Market, Innovation Hub, Women Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building for Domestic Capital and Thematic Seed Funds.

4. Three-day international film festival to start in Chandrapur

The event will be inaugurated by state cultural affairs minister and district guardian minister Mungantiwar in the presence of renowned director Jabbar Patel and former FTII dean Samar Nakhate.

5. ISSF Shotgun World Cup | Shreyasi, Prithviraj eye top eight round in Doha

India's Shreyasi Singh celebrates her victory following the women's double trap shooting during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick HAMILTON

| Photo Credit: PATRICK HAMILTON

India’s Shreyasi Singh and Prithviraj Tondaiman finished sixth and fourth respectively in the women’s and men’s trap competitions of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup on Friday. The ranking and final matches are scheduled for Saturday.

6. Women’s IPL | Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in their next game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. 

7. India v Australia at Ahmedabad

India reached 36 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing Australia for 480 on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test on Friday.

