ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 10, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI in an Excise Policy case. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Manish Sisodia bail application to be heard on Friday

The ED is expected to obtain a production warrant from a special PMLA court and then produce him before it on Friday seeking his custody for interrogation. Even if Sisodia gets bail in the CBI case on Friday, the ED can seek his custody.

2. Trade, critical minerals, defence expected to be focus of Modi-Albanese talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will hold extensive talks on Friday with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties in areas of trade and investment, defence and critical minerals.

3. PM Modi to address inaugural session on ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the post-budget webinar on “Economic Empowerment of Women” on Friday.

4. PM to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) in New Delhi on Friday in which stakeholders will share know-how and experiences as well as discuss the latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. India-US Commercial Dialogue on Friday

India and the US will hold a commercial dialogue on March 10 after a gap of three years.

6. Speculations rife about Sumalatha Ambareesh joining BJP

According to reports Sumalatha, an independent MP, is likely to announce her decision to join the BJP in a press meet at Mandya, Karnataka on Friday.

7. After World Cup debacle, India to make fresh start with Pro League

File photo of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh who will hope to better with his drag-flicks as opposed to the underwhelming show during the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

India will eye redemption when they take on newly-crowed world champions Germany in their FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League fixture in Rourkela on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US