HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 10, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI in an Excise Policy case. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI in an Excise Policy case. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Manish Sisodia bail application to be heard on Friday

The ED is expected to obtain a production warrant from a special PMLA court and then produce him before it on Friday seeking his custody for interrogation. Even if Sisodia gets bail in the CBI case on Friday, the ED can seek his custody.

2. Trade, critical minerals, defence expected to be focus of Modi-Albanese talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will hold extensive talks on Friday with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties in areas of trade and investment, defence and critical minerals.

3. PM Modi to address inaugural session on ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the post-budget webinar on “Economic Empowerment of Women” on Friday.

4. PM to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) in New Delhi on Friday in which stakeholders will share know-how and experiences as well as discuss the latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.

5. India-US Commercial Dialogue on Friday

India and the US will hold a commercial dialogue on March 10 after a gap of three years.

6. Speculations rife about Sumalatha Ambareesh joining BJP

According to reports Sumalatha, an independent MP, is likely to announce her decision to join the BJP in a press meet at Mandya, Karnataka on Friday.

7. After World Cup debacle, India to make fresh start with Pro League

File photo of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh who will hope to better with his drag-flicks as opposed to the underwhelming show during the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

File photo of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh who will hope to better with his drag-flicks as opposed to the underwhelming show during the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

India will eye redemption when they take on newly-crowed world champions Germany in their FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League fixture in Rourkela on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.