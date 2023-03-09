Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 09, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

1. Nepal set to hold Presidential elections today

Nepal is set to vote for its new president on Thursday. The Election Commission on Wednesday announced preparations for the election to be complete and results expected at 7 PM (Local Time). Two candidates- Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and CPN (UML) Vice-Chair Subash Chandra Nembang are in the fray.

2. PM Modi to meet Australian PM today

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began his four-day visit to India by playing Holi in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Mr. Albanese will be in Ahmedabad for two days and will be at the toss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

3. Ind vs Aus 4th Test today

The Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket ground in the world, named after the Indian Prime Minister - will don a festive look when India and Australia square off on Thursday in the fourth and final Test. With Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in attendance, the Test match has been presented as a setting to celebrate the friendship between the two countries over the last 75 years.

4. Lahore court to hear Imran Khan’s pleas

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday fixed two cases of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for hearing today as the ex-prime minister remains embroiled in legal battles. The high court will hear two separate pleas — one filed against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s ban on Khan’s speeches and the other where the PTI chief is seeking to attend court hearings online due to security “threats”.

5. NAFED to begin onion procurement from three mandis in Gujarat

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will start procurement of Kharif onion in Gujarat from Thursday from three mandis (markets) to provide relief to farmers, as prices have crashed in the wholesale markets, according to the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry. NAFED will begin onion procurement from Bhavnagar, Gondal and Porbandar mandis in Gujarat from March 9.

6. Delhi excise policy case | ED summons Telangana CM’s daughter Kavitha

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The ED has issued summons to Ms. Kavitha at a time when she is preparing to stage at protest in New Delhi on March 10 demanding enacting of women’s reservation Bill. She had arrangements for the protest on behalf of Bharat Jagruthi headed by her.