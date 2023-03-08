Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 08, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

1. International Women’s Day today

From free bus rides for women to felicitation programmes honouring their achievements, States across India are celebrating International Women’s Day today.

2. Section on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line to remain closed today

A section of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line will remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8 for scheduled maintenance work, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday. Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on Wednesday on all lines, officials had earlier said.

3. Tripura Assembly swearing-in ceremony today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Tuesday, a day before the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha led BJP government in the northeastern state, a senior party leader said. Shah will hold meeting with Saha and other senior party leaders after his arrival, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony of BJP 2.0 government in Tripura on Wednesday, he said.

4. Holi: Spreading rumours on social media can land you in trouble, warns Noida Police

Spreading rumours on social media that could impact public tranquillity, law and order on Holi and Shab-e-Barat, both festivals falling on Wednesday, can land a person in trouble, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police warned on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has directed officials to keep a close tab on social media activities and take immediate action against anarchic elements spreading rumours online, the police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Excise case: ED questions Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday questioned and recorded the statement of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for about five hours as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the excise policy matter, official sources said. The questioning is expected to continue over the next few days. The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday evening, they said.

6. UK’s National Grid prepares for tight power supply from Tuesday

British transmission system operator National Grid ESO issued several notices seeking additional generation capacity for Tuesday because of tight supply and could also pay consumers to cut power use on Wednesday. National Grid ESO issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for 1630-2030 GMT on March 7, adding that this does not mean electricity supply is at risk.

7. Congress to continue with their demand for JPC on Hindenburg-Adani issue

Congress will continue with their demand for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg-Adani revelations in the second part of the Budget session that begins on Monday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the second largest opposition party in Parliament meanwhile, has taken a diametrically opposite position, calling JPC an exercise in futility.

8. Light to moderate rainfall recorded in several parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and hailstorm were recorded in several parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday morning, a weather department spokesperson said. It said the highest rainfall of 25 mm was recorded in Chechat of Kota, followed by 15 mm in Bhungra of Banswara, 14 mm in Jawai Dam of Pali, 12 mm in Sajjangarh of Banswara and 11 mm in both Bagidora and Pidawa of Jhalawar, Kota.

9. UN chief in Ukraine to talk about Black Sea grain deal renewal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss extending a deal with Moscow that allows the Black Sea export of Ukraine grains amid Russia’s war in the country.

10. NIA attaches five more properties in terror-criminal nexus case

Intensifying its drive against terrorist-criminal networks, the NIA on Tuesday attached five more properties in Haryana and Delhi belonging to members of organised syndicates in northern states, an official said. On March 4 also five properties were attached in raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi which led to the arrest of 27 “gangster-leaders” and recovery of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

11. CBI arrests accused in Pearls Group scam case after his deportation from Fiji

The CBI has arrested Harchand Singh Gill, director of a Pearls Group company, who was deported from Fiji in connection with a Rs 60,000 crore ponzi scam allegedly orchestrated by the parent firm, officials said on Tuesday. A team of CBI officials had gone to Suva in Fiji to bring Gill after being deported from the archipelago under ‘Operation Trishul’ and was placed under arrest after landing here, they said.

12. EU hits out at Taliban, Russian officers over women’s rights abuses

The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nine people, including two senior Taliban government members, Russian military officers and police, as well as an Iranian prison facility, accusing them all of links to rights violations and the sexual abuse of women.

13. Can good batting track at Motera bring Ishan Kishan into equation?

The relatively better batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium could well bring dashing Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan into the mix following Kona Bharat’s poor show with the willow in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy. Bharat, who has been groomed as Rishabh Pant’s back-up for the past one year and is an India A regular, has had scores of 8, 6, 23 not out, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he played in the first three Tests.

14. West Indies hopeful Motie can put South Africa in a spin

West Indies are sweating on the fitness of spinner Gudakesh Motie ahead of the second and final test against South Africa at The Wanderers on Wednesday as captain Kraigg Brathwaite revealed they will probably keep the same batting line-up. Motie missed the 87-run first test loss in Pretoria with a lower back injury, but was able to bowl on the eve of the second game having recorded impressive match figures of 13-99 against Zimbabwe last month. “