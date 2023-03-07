Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 07, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

1. PM Modi on 2-day NE tour for swearing-in ceremonies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the North East from Tuesday, during which he will attend the oath taking ceremonies of new governments in three states of the region. He will also attend a cabinet meeting of the Assam government during his overnight stay in the state, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Monday. Coalitions backed by BJP have retained power in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, results of which were declared on March 2 and the new governments will take oath in two days beginning on Tuesday.

2. Swearing-in ceremony of MDA 2.0 govt in Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, officials said. Mr. Sangma, the National Peoples Party chief will take the oath of office as Chief Minister for the second time on Tuesday after successfully leading his party to a major victory bagging 26 of the 59 seats in the February 27 election.

3. Nagaland Assembly swearing-in ceremony today

Nagaland is likely to have an Opposition-less government with almost all the political parties extending unconditional support to the alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP. The outgoing government also had no Opposition after the Naga People’s Front (NPF) joined the NDPP-BJP alliance in 2021. Apart from the NDPP and the BJP, which won a total of 37 seats in the 60-member House, the Nationalist Congress Party won seven, the NPP five, the NPF, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) two each, the Janata Dal (United) one and independents four. The swearing-in of the new Nagaland government is scheduled on March 7.

4. CBI questions Rabri Devi, Lalu to be examined on Tuesday in land for jobs case

The CBI on Monday questioned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi at her Patna residence and has issued notice to her husband and former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the further probe in the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said. A similar notice has been issued to RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad as well and he will be questioned on Tuesday at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, the officials said.

5. ISRO gears up for “extremely challenging” experiment of controlled reentry of aged satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for an “extremely challenging” experiment of controlled re-entry of a decommissioned orbiting satellite on Tuesday. The low Earth satellite, Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency, CNES for tropical weather and climate studies. An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone for MT1, weighing about 1000 kg.

6. ‘Attacks’ on migrant workers in TN: Lawyer approaches Delhi HC seeking transit anticipatory bail

A lawyer on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in an FIR lodged by the Tamil Nadu police for allegedly giving false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in the state. The FIR has been lodged against Prashant Kumar Umrao, a lawyer, whose verified Twitter handle says he is a spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP, under various sections of the IPC including those for provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity and hatred, provoking breach of peace and statement leading to public mischief, police said. Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi Central Police Station has filed the FIR. The high court is likely to hear the petition on Tuesday.

7. Kerala to celebrate ‘Attukal Pongala’ on Mar 7; huge turnout expected post-COVID

‘Attukal Pongala’, the mass gathering of thousands of women devotees to offer ‘pongala’ to the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple here, will be celebrated on Tuesday. As the ‘pongala’ is going to be celebrated this year without any COVID-19 restrictions, unlike the last two years, a huge turnout of women is expected this time. Considered as one of the largest religious congregations of women in the world, brick hearths are set up along the roads in the state capital for preparing the ‘pongala’ -- a mix of rice, jaggery and scraped coconut -- in fresh earthen or metal pots.

8. BJP MLA Virupakshappa moves HC for anticipatory bail in bribery case

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Channagiri MLA’s advocate approached the bench of Justice K Natarajan seeking urgent hearing of the petition. The court said it would hear it after listing on Tuesday. In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs 8 crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA’s son V Prashanth Madal last week.

9. Three boxers move Delhi HC after failing to make cut for World Championship team

Left out of the Indian team for the upcoming Boxing World Championships, reigning national champions Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia on Monday dragged the national federation to the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention for their inclusion. The Delhi High Court has accepted their writ petition and will hear the matter on Tuesday. In their writ petition, the three boxers argued that all the gold medallists at the national championships held in December 2022 at Bhopal, were selected except them.

10. Srikanth pulls out, Lakshya Sen top Indian contender at German Open

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament which starts with the qualifiers on Tuesday. While Srikanth will be missing in action, finalist of the last edition, Lakshya Sen will hope to go the distance this time as he spearheads the Indian challenge. Sen, and newly-crowned national champion Mithun Manjunath, will be the top Indian players.

11. Jaypee Infra insolvency: NCLT may pass judgement on Suraksha bid

The National Company Law Tribunal is scheduled to pass its judgement on Tuesday on Mumbai-based Suraksha group’s bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd through the insolvency process. In late November last year, the NCLT reserved its order on Suraksha group’s bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd and complete around 20,000 flats for aggrieved homebuyers. In a regulatory filing, Jaypee Infratech Ltd informed that the matter is “further listed for order(s)/appropriate directions before Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 7th March 2023.”