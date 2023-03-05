ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 05, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

1. China’s National People’s Congress session to begin

The 14th National People’s Congress starts its sitting on Sunday in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Delegates will be presented with the “Government Work Report”, which will set economic and policy goals for the year ahead and include a GDP forecast.

2. BJP-Shiv Sena Yatra in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies

The BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) will conduct an Ashirwad Yatra to reach out to people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai on Sunday.

3. NEET PG exam to be held on Sunday, registration for UG 2023 likely to open

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NMEMS) will conduct the 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely be starting the NEET UG 2023 registration as well.

4. Sania Mirza to play farewell match in Hyderabad

Former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza will be playing her last-ever tennis match, at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad as she concludes her career in the sport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Amit Shah to visit Kerala

Amit Shah is set to visit Kerala on Sunday to address a public gathering with BJP leaders in Thekkinkadu maidan. This assumes significance as Thrissur is one of the constituencies that the BJP is hoping to clinch in the 2024 general elections.

6. WPL 2023: RCB vs DC at 3:30; UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants at 7:30

The Women’s Premier League kicks off its second day on Sunday with the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at 3:30 PM; and the UP Warriorz vs the Gujarat Giants at 7:30 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US