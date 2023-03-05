March 05, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

1. China’s National People’s Congress session to begin

The 14th National People’s Congress starts its sitting on Sunday in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Delegates will be presented with the “Government Work Report”, which will set economic and policy goals for the year ahead and include a GDP forecast.

2. BJP-Shiv Sena Yatra in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies

The BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) will conduct an Ashirwad Yatra to reach out to people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai on Sunday.

3. NEET PG exam to be held on Sunday, registration for UG 2023 likely to open

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NMEMS) will conduct the 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely be starting the NEET UG 2023 registration as well.

4. Sania Mirza to play farewell match in Hyderabad

Former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza will be playing her last-ever tennis match, at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad as she concludes her career in the sport.

5. Amit Shah to visit Kerala

Amit Shah is set to visit Kerala on Sunday to address a public gathering with BJP leaders in Thekkinkadu maidan. This assumes significance as Thrissur is one of the constituencies that the BJP is hoping to clinch in the 2024 general elections.

6. WPL 2023: RCB vs DC at 3:30; UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants at 7:30

The Women’s Premier League kicks off its second day on Sunday with the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at 3:30 PM; and the UP Warriorz vs the Gujarat Giants at 7:30 PM.