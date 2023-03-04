Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 04, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

1. Nitish to send senior officials to Tamil Nadu today to probe ‘attacks’ on Bihar migrants

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, it was decided that the team will include officials from the police department while the Chief Secretary and the DGP here have been directed “to keep a constant watch” on the situation in Tamil Nadu. The problem reportedly started a week ago and some worried workers complained to their owners that they were getting messages about threats to their safety.

2. Plea in HC against CBI court order to move TMC leader to Delhi for grilling in cattle smuggling case

An urgent unlisted petition was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Friday challenging a CBI court direction to shift Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal to Delhi for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate . Justice Bibek Chaudhuri has sent the records of the petition to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for permission for a special sitting of his court to hear the matter on Saturday.

3. PM to address post-budget webinar on infra, investment on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on infrastructure and investment on March 4, an official statement said on Friday.

4. Lokayukta recovers Rs 6 cr unaccounted cash from BJP MLA’s son’s house

Lokayukta sleuths recovered unaccounted cash of more than Rs 6 crore from the house of BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Madal, close on the heels of his arrest after allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. The Congress said it would lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence here on Race Course road on Saturday demanding that Bommai quit his post taking moral responsibility.

5. Kejriwal to announce AAP’s “guarantees” to people in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address a public gathering in the district headquarters town of Davangere on Saturday, in a move to step up Aam Aadmi Party’s preparations for Assembly elections in Karnataka, due by May.

6. Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea today

A city court is likely to hear the bail application of Delhi’s former deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge on expiry of his five-day CBI custody.

7. ISL | Playoff debutants Odisha face tough Mohun Bagan test

Odisha FC will look to prove that they are no pushovers when they take on heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan in their maiden play-off appearance in the Indian Super League in Kolkata on Saturday.

8. Women’s Premier League: Beginning of new dawn for India’s Gen-Next

The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.