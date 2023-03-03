Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 03, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

1. Quad foreign ministers’ meeting today

India will host a meeting of Quad foreign ministers on Friday that is expected to focus on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. The meeting to be presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia’s Penny Wong.

2. President Murmu to visit Bhopal on Friday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bhopal on Friday to inaugurate the 7th international Dharma Dhamma conference, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

3. PM Modi to address post-budget webinar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode through video conferencing today. The webinar is part of the 12 post-budget webinars being organised from 23rd February to 11th of this month.

4. Meghalaya CM likely to meet governor to stake claim to form govt

Conrad Sangma, also the president of the ruling NPP, will go to Raj Bhawan at 11:30 am on Friday and meet the governor to apprise him of the assembly election results, the official said.

5. Punjab budget session to begin Friday

The Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, commencing Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with the Opposition trying to corner the AAP government over a host of issues, including law and order, especially non registration of an FIR against the self styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who led his supporters into storming the Ajnala police station complex demanding release of one of his associates arrested for kidnapping.

6. Indian-origin nurse extradited to Australia; charged for 2018 murder

Rajwinder Singh was charged by the police with one count of murder and is expected to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court court on Friday.

7. SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended monthslong stay. The Dragon capsule is due at the space station on Friday.

8. CSK to hold pre-IPL camp in Chennai from Friday

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to reach the city on Friday, will be part of the camp along with several Indian members of the squad.