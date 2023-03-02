Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 02, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

1. All eyes on Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland for counting of votes today

Stakes are high for the BJP as results on Thursday will signal if it has deepened its roots in Tripura, a Left bastion captured by the party in 2018, and made further inroads in Meghalaya and Nagaland, or the opposition has managed to dent its influence.

2. G20 foreign ministers meeting continues

The two-day G20 foreign ministers meeting began on Wednesday evening and the main discussions will take place on Thursday; Ahead of G20 FMs meet, China says it is in ‘communication’ with all countries for peace talks to end Ukraine war;

3. Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to pronounce order on panel of experts today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its order on a batch of PILs on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations.

4. Punjab CM Mann to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Ajnala incident in which self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, clashed with police at a police station in Amritsar for the release of one of his aide.

5. Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

The Home Ministry has suspended the registration of prominent public policy think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) after finding “prime facie violations of provisions of FCRA,” according to government sources. The suspension of CPR’s FCRA licence for a period of 180 days makes it ineligible to receive or utilize foreign funds unless specifically authorized by the government.

6. Seven children die due to respiratory infection in Bengal

Seven children have died due to respiratory infection in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Thursday. The government, in a statement, said 12 Adenovirus deaths have been reported in the state so far, and of them, eight had comorbidities.

7. Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC to decide pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Thursday as many as five petitions seeking review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl in Chhawla area in New Delhi in 2012.

8. MV Ganga Vilas’ second sail from Dibrugarh to Kolkata with 15 Swiss tourists

MV Ganga Vilas - the ship with distinction of covering longest river journey in the world - will embark on a 30-day voyage to Kolkata on Thursday with 15 Swiss tourists, Raj Singh, Chairman of Antara Luxury Cruises said.