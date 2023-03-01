March 01, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

1. Meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday amid Russia’s escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

2. EC orders repoll in four polling stations in Nagaland

The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all “material circumstances into account”. The repolling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the EC order said.

3. Budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to start

It would be the last budget session of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government before the state goes to polls at the end of 2023.

4. Pakistan SC reserves two provincial elections judgement for Wednesday

The court launched suo motu proceedings last week regarding the delay in the announcement of a date for elections in the two provinces where assemblies were dissolved in January.

5. Hong Kong to lift COVID mask mandate on Wednesday

The city’s Chief Executive John Lee said the requirement will end outdoors and indoors, including public transit, but some high-risk premises including hospitals and elderly homes can still require people to wear masks.

6. India look to seal WTC final spot, Australia seek redemption

India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

7 Irani Cup: Chance for Mayank to remain relevant

The Irani Cup could rekindle Rest of India skipper Mayank Agarwal’s hopes of returning to the national setup when his side takes on 2021-22 Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh in the season-ending domestic tournament beginning in Gwalior on Wednesday.