February 27, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

1. Meghalaya, Nagaland go to the polls

More than 34 lakh electors would choose their new representatives from among 552 candidates in Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday; bypolls to one assembly constituency, each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

2. CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The AAP leader will be put through a routine medical examination Monday by a government doctor, officials said. He will spend the night in the lock-up and will be produced before a designated court Monday.

3. President Murmu to grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bikaner in Rajasthan on Monday to grace the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

4. PM Modi to release 13th instalment of ₹16,800cr under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment of financial benefits worth ₹16,800 crore to over eight crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme on Monday ahead of Holi and rabi harvesting.

5. PM to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and launch development projects in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Monday to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and lay foundation for various development projects in Belagavi.

6. Punjab govt moving SC over convening budget session of state assembly: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the matter will be mentioned in the apex court on Monday morning.

7. Eviction drive to clear encroachment around Guwahati lake

The Assam government is all prepared to carry out an eviction drive on Monday to clear around 400 bighas (over 132 acres) of land from alleged encroachers on the bank of Silsako Beel in Guwahati, a senior official said.

8. SC to hear plea by ex-servicemen for payment of OROP arrears in one installment

A group of ex-servicemen moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre that arrears of the One Rank-One Pension scheme be paid to all eligible pensioners in one installment instead of four installments.

9. China set to dominate as biggest table tennis event in the country set to begin

A galaxy of international stars, including Olympic champions Ma Long and Chen Meng from China, will rub shoulders with the likes of India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra when the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa, the biggest event in the sport to grace Indian shores, begins Goa on Monday.