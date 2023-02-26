ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

February 26, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 08:39 am IST

1. CBI to question Delhi Deputy CM in excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia minister amid apprehensions of his arrest. The probe agency had asked him to appear on Sunday.

2. Voting for Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly bypolls to be held on Sunday

3. 2-day chintan shivir on drugs quality regulations and enforcement begins in Hyderabad Sunday

A two-day “chintan shivir” will be organised in Hyderabad from Sunday with the aim to build trust and confidence in the quality of Indian drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets.

4. It’s Maharashtra vs MP in women’s national hockey final

Maharashtra and MP will fight it out in the final on Sunday, which will be preceded by the third-place playoff match between Haryana and Jharkhand.

5. Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach Bengaluru Open final

Purcell of Australia will face No. 2 seed and countryman Duckworth in the summit clash on Sunday.

6. Women’s T20 World Cup final today

South Africa will get their fairy tale finish at home if they find a way to halt the Australian juggernaut in the Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town on Sunday.

