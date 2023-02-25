ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

February 25, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

1. German Chancellor Scholz begins 2-day visit to India on Saturday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold comprehensive talks on Saturday covering the Ukraine conflict, situation in the Indo-Pacific and ways to boost bilateral ties in areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

2. G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting

Host India wants the geopolitical tension to be referred to as a “crisis” or a “challenge” while US and other western nations want nothing short of “war” to go in the communique that is to be issued on Saturday evening.

3. Meghalaya election campaign closes

The ECI declared that no campaigning is allowed from 4 pm on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

4. Amit Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Bihar is bracing for some political sabre-rattling on Saturday when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will hold a joint rally of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

5. Nepal’s political parties endorse Congress leader Poudyal for president’s post

A high-level meeting of the Nepali Congress convened on Saturday will officially decide the candidate for the president, said Nepali Congress senior leader Bimalendra Nidhi.

6. Anirudh-Prashanth storm into in doubles final; Medjedovic shocks top seed Tseng in QF

Anirudh and Prashanth remained the only Indians in the fray with the exit of Sumit Nagal from the singles event on Thursday. The duo will play the final on Saturday.

