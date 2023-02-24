Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

February 24, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

1. 85th Congress plenary session scheduled for today

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party president Mallikarjun Kharge-led steering committee will meet at 10 am on Friday, the first day of the party’s 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.

2. Gandhis likely to stay away from Congress steering committee meeting today

In a clear signal to the party that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is firmly placed in the driving seat, the Gandhi family — Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — are likely to skip the party’s steering committee meeting at the 85th Plenary in Raipur scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 24.

3. Prime Minister to participate in roadshow in Shillong, address election rally in Tura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow in Shillong and will address an election rally in Tura in western Meghalaya on Friday in support of BJP candidates for the February 27 state assembly elections, a senior party leader said.

4. First G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru on Friday

The First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled during 24 th-25 th February, 2023, begins today, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

5. Air India operates ferry flight brings back passengers stranded in Stockholm

The ferry flight took off from Stockholm at around 1 am (IST) on Friday morning and reached Delhi at about 8 am (IST), a spokesperson said.

6. Rajnath Singh at Visva Bharati university today

Singh will attend the Convocation of the central university on Friday; Left-leaning student group was prevented from screening the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Visva-Bharati university on Thursday.