Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

February 23, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

1. AIADMK leadership row | Supreme Court to deliver verdict today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its judgment on the AIADMK dispute between former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deposed party coordinator O. Panneerselvam. A Bench, led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, would pronounce the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.

2. Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde | Shiv Sena case hearing to continue

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a plea by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to stay an Election Commission order allotting the ‘Shiv Sena’ party name and its bow-and-arrow symbol to his rival and incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing will continue on Thursday.

3. PM Modi to address 12 post-budget webinars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24, starting with a webinar on green growth on Thursday.

4. Amit Shah to visit Karnataka, MP and Bihar from Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a visit to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar from Thursday during which he will address public meetings and participate in other programmes, including an interactive session in Bengaluru, a tribal congregation in Satna and a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna.

5. ED arrests Jharkhand engineer in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Wednesday night arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand rural development department, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes, officials said. Official sources said he was “evasive” in his replies and the ED will seek for his custodial interrogation after they produce him before a local court on Thursday.

6. Telangana High Court takes up suo motu PIL on stray dogs mauling boy to death

Telangana High Court on Wednesday suo moto took up the news report published by The Hindu over stray dogs mauling a four-year-old boy to death as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the PIL on Thursday.

7. INLD’s Abhay Chautala moves HC against suspension from Haryana assembly

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against an order of the Haryana assembly speaker barring him from attending House proceedings for two days for alleged unparliamentary behaviour. Mr. Chautala’s counsel said the high court has accepted the plea and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

8. Pakistan court to hear issue related to provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In the wake of the apparent stalemate, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu notice of the issue and constituted a nine-member bench to hear the matter on Thursday at 2 pm.

9. Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins today

The two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit will begin on Thursday in Mohali with the AAP government presenting Punjab as the best investment destination to attract investments in the border state.

10. NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm from Thursday

Leading stock exchange NSE has decided to extend the trading hours for interest rate derivatives contracts till 5 pm from Thursday onwards. At present, the contracts are traded between 9 am and 3:30 pm.

11. Patchy India will have to lift their game against unforgiving Australia

Having put up a patchy performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup thus far, India will have to lift their game drastically against nemesis Australia in the first semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday.

12. Hero Indian Open: Chawrasia returns to favourite hunting ground; Shubhankar, Gandas too eye glory

Two-time champion SSP Chawrasia will look to rekindle his love affair with the Hero Indian Open as he and Shubhankar Sharma eye glory at the country’s flagship golf event beginning at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Thursday.