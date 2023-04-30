April 30, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

1. WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 29 said he is ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him.

2. Mann ki Baat 100th episode to be broadcast at the United Nations

In a historic moment, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

3. Research collaborations in spotlight during Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s UK visit

On Sunday, the minister will join a special live broadcast event marking the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address at India House in London.

4. Quarantine facilities being set up for those arriving from Sudan, says Centre

Under Operation Kaveri, 117 Indians rescued from strife-torn Sudan are currently being quarantined free of charge as they were not vaccinated against yellow fever, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. New Telangana Secretariat to be inaugurated on Sunday

‘Sudarsana Yagam’ would be performed from 6 AM and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would occupy his chambers in the sixth floor after the rituals conclude at 1.30 PM, an official release said. The Ministers would also occupy their respective chambers and Rao would address a gathering of employees and invitees at 2.15 PM. The Secretariat has been named after B.R. Ambedkar.

6. Satwik-Chirag pair in Badminton Asia Championships final

They face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who defeated fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-6 26-24 in the other semifinal, in the final on Sunday.

7. IPL | Misfiring MI wary of Rajasthan’s batting prowess

Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A-game’ to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals’ juggernaut when the two teams meet in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

8. IPL | CSK starts favourites vs Punjab in battle of ‘Kings’

Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL match against Punjab Kings as favourites with spin bowlers expected to play a huge role in the home side’s scheme of things, in Chennai on April 30.