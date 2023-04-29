April 29, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

1. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the protesting wrestlers of Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The Delhi Police has also informed the Supreme Court on April 28 that it will register an FIR on the basis of sexual harassment allegations raised by women wrestlers, including a minor girl, against BJP MP and former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

2. IAF rescues 121 people from unprepared airstrip in Sudan in midnight operation

In a two-and-a-half hour midnight operation from war-torn Sudan, a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 121 people from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum on the night of 27/28 April. The passengers, who were flown to Jeddah, included medical cases, including a pregnant lady, besides those who had no means to reach Port Sudan, the IAF said.

3. PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday morning by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am. After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at 1 pm. He would then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm. Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

4. Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court likely to pass order on charges against Poonawala on Saturday

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Saturday its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

5. Raja Ravi Varma’s unfinished works to be unveiled at Kilimanoor Palace on 175th birth anniversary

Two of Raja Ravi Varma’s unfinished works will be unveiled at Kilimanoor Palace near Thiruvananthapuram including the unfinished painting of the Parsi Lady, adding to the artist’s legacy in Indian art.

6. Telangana to host Food Conclave on Saturday

The first Food Conclave in Hyderabad is being organised by the Telangana State government on Saturday. The Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, says that the revolution seen in the food production and processing industry is second to none.

7. Japan to lift COVID-19 border controls before holiday week

Japan will lift most of its coronavirus border controls, including a requirement that entrants show proof of three vaccinations or a pre-departure negative test, beginning on Saturday as the country’s Golden Week holiday season begins and a large influx of foreign tourists is expected.

8. IPL | Resurgent Gujarat Titans stand in way of KKR’s revival

A resurgent Gujarat Titans, boasting a power-packed bowling unit, will come in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders’ revival hopes when the two teams cross swords in the IPL in Kolkata on Saturday.

9. IPL | Focus on batting as DC eye a double against SRH

With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle of IPL laggards in New Delhi on Saturday.