Here are the latest stories and the big news stories to follow today

May 02, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

PM Modi to address election rallies in Bengal

BJP sources said that PM Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in support of party candidates in Krishnanagar, Bardhaman Purba and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations close for phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls on Friday

The nomination process for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 20 across 49 constituencies commenced on April 26. Amethi and Rae Bareli are among he 49 seats are spread across eight States and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Amit Shah to address poll rally in North Goa on Friday

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address an election rally in North Goa on Friday, a senior party functionary said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam steps down as special public prosecutor

BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam has resigned as a special public prosecutor in all the cases where he was representing the state, an official communication of the Maharashtra government has said. The BJP announced his name as candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency four days ago. He is likely to submit his nomination papers on Friday.

Brij Bhushan dropped, celebrations at his home after BJP gives son ticket

Celebrations broke out at Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s home here after the BJP named his son Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency. The BJP candidate will file his nomination papers on Friday, party sources said.

Delhi Police to summon Telangana Congress members again in Amit Shah’s fake video case

The Delhi Police is likely to serve a second notice to the members of the Telangana Congress in connection with the uploading and sharing a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the officials said on Thursday. According to police, about 22 people from various political parties in the states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been served notices in connection with the case and they have been asked to appear before the police on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise policy ‘scam’ | Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia approached the high court on Thursday seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in relation to the alleged excise policy scam. The bail pleas are scheduled for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Friday.

Calcutta High Court pained at delay in grant of sanction to prosecute school jobs case accused persons

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed “pain” at the prolonged delay by the West Bengal chief secretary in deciding on the grant of sanction to prosecute former public servants arrested by CBI in the 2016 school jobs case. Stating that it is pained at the delay despite repeated directions by it and setting guidelines on the issue of granting sanction to the chief secretary, a division bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that it will hear out the parties and take a decision on bail applications by the accused persons on Friday.

Assam’s eminent conservationist conferred with Whitley Gold Award

Assam’s eminent conservation biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been conferred with the ‘Green Oscar’ Whitley Gold Award in recognition of her work in conserving the endangered Greater Adjutant bird, locally called ‘Hargila’. The Indian High Commissioner in London will felicitate Barman on Friday, according to a release issued by the biodiversity organisation ‘Aaranyak’ of which she has been a member since 2002.

Landmark Google antitrust case ready to conclude

Lawyers for both the Department of Justice and Google will present arguments on Thursday and Friday to conclude the biggest antitrust case in a quarter century.

GST National Coordination meeting on Friday may discuss tightening noose on fake registrations

Central and state GST officers will meet on Friday under the chairmanship of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and are likely to discuss various issues like stricter registration norms to deter fake companies set up to evade taxes, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.