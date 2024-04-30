Here are the latest stories and the big news stories to follow today

April 30, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST

PM Modi to kick off 2-day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off a two-day visit to his home state on Wednesday to address six public meetings, covering 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. On Wednesday (May 1), which happens to be the Foundation Day of Gujarat, Modi will address two public meetings in Deesa of Banaskantha and Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha districts. The public meeting in Deesa will be targeting Lok Sabha constituencies of Banaskantha and Patan.

Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Wednesday

Mr. Shah will be arriving on Wednesday to campaign in support of party candidate K. Madhavi Latha and will return on May 5 to campaign for Nizamabad party candidate D. Arvind, Malakajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender and Secunderabad candidate as well as Telangana State chief G. Kishan Reddy.

Meta’s functioning worse than government dept, Delhi High Court asks platform to put house in order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday remarked that the functioning of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, was worse than that of a government department as it failed to properly respond to media group TV Today Network’s plea against the blocking of its Instagram page Harper’s Bazaar India. The bench asked the counsel to ensure the complaint of the media house is entertained and decided appropriately and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday while asking Meta’s counsel to come with a better response.

Delhi BJP candidates Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Malhotra to file nomination papers on Wednesday

BJP candidates from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari will file his nomination papers accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday morning. East Delhi BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra too will file his nomination papers on Wednesday in the company of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party leaders said.

Supreme Court on constitutional provision related to acquiring private property

‘No private property is material resources of community’ and “every private property is material resources of community” are two “extreme” stands and there is a need for contemporary interpretation keeping in mind privatisation and national interests, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday There cannot be a strict dichotomy between private and public properties, a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y.Chandrachud also said. The hearing remained inconclusive and would resume on Wednesday.

Blinken to meet Netanyahu and his war cabinet in Tel Aviv on Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to launch an offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza despite calls for restraint. He said Israel will destroy Hamas’ battalions there “with or without a deal” currently being discussed in talks in Cairo. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jordan on Tuesday on the second leg of his latest Mideast diplomatic mission to boost aid shipments to Gaza and champion a new proposal for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that would include the release of hostages held by the militant group. Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as well as visit Gaza-aid related sites.

CSK eye all-round stability against unpredictable PBKS

An inconsistent Chennai Super Kings will have to display all-round solidity when they face an unpredictable Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Wednesday.