Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Parliamentary committee on Waqf bill to meet on Wednesday

The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to meet on Wednesday, and its members are likely to move their own amendments to the proposed law, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be Maharashtra CM? Clarity by Wednesday morning, says Shiv Sena leader

Amid suspense over who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has said there will be clarity on the issue by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The Shiv Sena spokesperson said the decision on the Chief Minister will be taken by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar after holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top leaders of BJP.

Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, moving towards Tamil Nadu: IMD

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meiteis body to observe shutdown of govt offices, demands AFSPA withdrawal

An apex body of Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations representing Meiteis in Manipur on Tuesday said it has decided to observe a “shutdown” of central and state government offices for two days from Wednesday, demanding removal of AFSPA and an operation against suspected Kuki militants.

13 new suburban AC services on WR from Wednesday; their number tops 100

As many as 13 more air-conditioned (AC) train services will be introduced by the Western Railway (WR) on its suburban network from Wednesday and they will operate throughout the week, an official said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka A to leave Pakistan tour midway due to political protests

The postponed matches were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and Friday after Pakistan Shaheens beat the visitors by 108 runs in the first game in Islamabad on Monday.

World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Game 3 on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Gukesh, the Indian Grandmaster, bounced back to draw a largely uneventful second game against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore. Playing with black pieces, Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.