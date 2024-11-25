Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses to mark 75 years of Constitution

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on November 26, starting off year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution.

Central Hall to host special event to mark Constitution Day on November 26

President Droupadi Murmu will address a special function to mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also address the function at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

INDIA bloc leaders write to Om Birla, urge him to let LoPs speak at Constitution Day event

Leaders of various INDIA bloc parties have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the opposition in both Houses of Parliament to speak during the Constitution Day function to be held on November 26.

Intense rain likely in Tamil Nadu coastal districts for five days due to deep depression: IMD

Tamil Nadu’s coastal and delta districts are likely to experience intense rainfall activity for the next five days from November 26 due to a deep depression, which is moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to 29

The India Meteorological Department forecast four days of heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to 29, owing to the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal sea.

Odisha Assembly’s winter session likely to be stormy

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly commencing from November 26 is likely to be stormy as both the Opposition BJD, Congress and ruling BJP are bracing up to attack each other over several issues.

AAP to take out ‘Shukrana Yatra’ to thank people for winning 3 seats in Punjab bypolls

The Aam Aadmi Party will take out a thanksgiving ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from Patiala to Amritsar on November 26 in the wake of its victory in three assembly seats in the November 20 bypolls, said party leader Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Israeli Cabinet to discuss ceasefire with Lebanon, officials say

The Israeli Cabinet will convene on November 26 to approve a Lebanon ceasefire deal, a senior Israeli official said. Another Israeli official said the Cabinet would convene to discuss a deal that could be cemented in the coming days.