Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Winter session of parliament from Monday

The Winter Session is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 20. The government has listed 16 bills for consideration in the Winter Session. The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passage after a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the two Houses submits its report on it to the Lower House.

INDIA bloc leaders to chalk out Parliament strategy in Monday meet

Floor leaders of several opposition parties of the INDIA bloc would meet Monday morning to chalk out their joint strategy for the upcoming winter session of parliament. The leaders would meet at 10 a.m. at the office of the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also likely to participate in the deliberations.

Schools, colleges to reopen in Imphal Valley, Jiribam on Monday

Schools and colleges in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and Jiribam district will reopen on Monday after remaining closed for a week, an official said. The schools and colleges were shut in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam last week due to prohibitory orders issued in view of fresh violence in the State, he said.

Coal scam accused Bikash Mishra arrested in POCSO case, sent to judicial remand

The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested Bikash Mishra, an accused in an alleged coal scam case being investigated by the CBI, on a complaint of harassment of a minor. Producing Mishra before the Sunday court, chief police prosecutor Sourin Ghosal prayed that he be directed to be produced before the regular court on Monday since he has been booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Granting the prayer, the vacation judge sent Mishra to judicial remand for one day with a direction that he be produced before the regular court on Monday.

IPL mega auction, day 2

Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL’s history with a ₹27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly broke the bank for marquee Indian players at the mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. IPL stalwart David Warner had no takers on the opening day of the auction as he went unsold at a base price of ₹2 crore. Similar was the case of Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal. They might come back in the accelerated auction on Monday.