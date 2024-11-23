Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Mahayuti registers a dominant win across regions, locales and class-divides

The Mahayuti coalition’s strong victory — 233 out of the 288 seats – was made possible due to a humongous 14 point lead in vote shares (49.4% to 35.1%) over the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This marked a remarkable turnaround from the Lok Sabha elections held just six months ago – then the MVA held a slender 1.3 point lead (46.3% vs 45%) over the Mahayuti. However, a 11 point drop in terms of vote share for the MVA and a four point increase for the ruling coalition in the assembly polls was enough for the latter to sail through with a thumping 80% plus seats victory.

All-round show by the JMM led INDIA bloc in Jharkhand

In a rare victory for a non-BJP led coalition that is an incumbent in government in North India, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led alliance not only retained power in the State but also managed to increase its seat and vote shares (by 9% points) compared to the 2019 Assembly elections. These gains were largely due to decreases in support for third/ unaligned parties.

Adityanath to address ABVP national conference on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s 70th National Conference in Gorakhpur on Sunday, the students’ body said.

NCC will touch strength of 20 lakh in coming years: Defence Ministry

The National Cadet Corps has competed 76 years of its existence and made commendable efforts in increasing the strength of cadets, the defence ministry said on Saturday asserting that the Corps will touch the strength of 20 lakh in coming years. The largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, the NCC was raised in 1948. The Corps will celebrating its 76th Raising Day on Sunday, the Ministry said in a statement.

ISL: In-form Chennaiyin FC eye dominant southern derby win over Kerala Blasters

A fascinating southern rivalry is on the cards when Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match in Kochi on Sunday.

IPL mega auction in Jeddah begins on Sunday

The “X-factor” that Rishabh Pant offers will trigger a bidding war for him in Sunday’s IPL mega auction in Jeddah and the wicketkeeper batter could smash the ₹25 crore barrier, reckoned former India batter Suresh Raina. Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out ₹24.75 crore to acquire the services of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2024, the highest in the tournament’s history so far, and Raina felt it could be broken this time.