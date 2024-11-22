Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly polls: Counting of votes on Saturday

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. In Jharkhand, political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government.

Bypoll results to be declared on Saturday; prestige fight in U.P., Priyanka’s fate to be decided in Wayanad

The counting of votes for the bypolls to 46 Assembly seats in 13 States and in the Lok Sabha segments of Nanded in Maharashtra and Wayanad in Kerala, a crucial electoral exercise since the parliamentary polls in April-May, will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her poll debut from Wayanad, a seat that was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Jamshedpur FC

Mohun Bagan will look to continue their winning run and climb to the top of the table when they face Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League clash in Kolkata on Saturday.

Big stars, proximity to IPL auction give Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy massive context

Presence of a few frontline stars like Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and its co-existence with the IPL mega auction have given the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning across venues from Saturday, a meaty context.

