Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

COP29 climate talks are scheduled to close on Friday

India said on Thursday that it will not accept any effort by developed countries to shift the focus away from climate finance for developing countries and place it on emissions reductions in the Global South. At COP29, countries are required to decide on the new climate finance package, or NCQG, from rich nations to help developing countries reduce emissions and cope with the escalating impacts of climate change. Developing countries say they need at least $1.3 trillion annually — 13 times the $100 billion pledged in 2009 — to meet the growing challenges. The climate talks are scheduled to close on Friday, but developed countries have yet to officially propose a figure.

Himachal parliamentary secretaries case: Sibal, Singhvi, Anand Sharma among lawyers to argue in Supreme Court

Top constitutional experts would appear before the Supreme Court on Friday to argue on behalf of the Himachal government and some Congress leaders whose appointment as parliamentary secretaries was quashed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court recently.

Bengali film on welfare project for girls finally set for release on Friday

Three months after the tragic rape-murder incident at RG Kar hospital, which led to widespread protests and a temporary halt of movie releases in West Bengal, a Bengali film highlighting the benefits of the chief minister-sponsored girl student empowerment projects like Kanyashree is set to hit the screens on Friday, 81 days after its original release date.

Netherlands faces Germany in Davis Cup semifinal

Australia reached the Davis Cup semifinals for the third consecutive year, eliminating the United States 2-1 when Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson beat the surprise, last-minute pairing of Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 in the deciding doubles match on Thursday. On Friday, the Netherlands faces Germany in the other semifinal. The Dutch got past Rafael Nadal and Spain in the quarterfinals earlier in the week, sending the 22-time Grand Slam champion into retirement.

Opening Act: Under pressure India meet edgy Australia at Perth

The nostalgia of Brisbane 2021 refuses to fade but India, still reeling from a bitter home debacle, will be under tremendous pressure when they face an equally circumspect Australia in a battle of two out-of-form batting units in the opening Test of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting in Perth on Friday.