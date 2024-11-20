Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Gujarat government to hold three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Somnath from Thursday

A three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ or brainstorming session of the Gujarat government will begin near Somnath temple in Prabhas Patan town in Gir Somnath district from Thursday, officials said.

Delhi court to decide on jurisdiction of terror case against Engineer Rashid, his bail on Thursday

A Delhi court is likely to decide on Thursday whether a case of alleged terror funding against Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid be transferred to the designated MP/MLA court now that he is a lawmaker. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh also posted for Thursday the order on Rashid’s regular bail application.

Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court challenging trial court order on ED charge sheet

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court’s order taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

Indian Army chief arrives in Nepal; to receive Honorary General rank from President Paudel

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday on an official visit to Nepal during which he will be conferred the honorary rank of “General of the Nepal Army” in continuation of an age-old tradition that first started in 1950, reflecting the strong ties between the two militaries. President Paudel will confer Gen. Dwivedi with the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army during a special ceremony at the Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas, on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

President Murmu to attend 125th birth anniversary celebration of Harekrushna Mahtab on Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to attend an event in New Delhi on Thursday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister and ‘Utkal Keshari’ Harekrushna Mahtab.

President Murmu on two-day visit to Telangana from Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Telangana beginning Thursday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Murmu will grace the ‘Koti Deepotsavam-2024’ in Hyderabad on November 21, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “On November 22, the President will deliver inaugural address at the Lokmanthan-2024 at Hyderabad,” it said.

Exposition of sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier to begin in Goa on Thursday

The 45-day-long decennial exposition of the holy relics of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa will start on Thursday. It is expected to be attended by over 80 lakh pilgrims.