Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Maharashtra and Jharkhand to vote on Wednesday

The Assembly elections in 288 constituencies across Maharashtra and for 38 seats in the second phase in Jharkhand will be held on Wednesday. Bypolls to the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, one Assembly constituency in Kerala, four seats in Punjab, nine in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand will also be held on Wednesday.

Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court against order taking cognisance of ED charge sheet

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court’s order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who heard the matter for some time, listed it for further hearing on Wednesday. The High Court was informed that the case is also listed before the trial court on Wednesday.

Delhi court likely to pronounce order on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail plea on Wednesday

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid’s regular bail application in a terror-funding case.

Anupama stuns Zhang to enter China Masters second round; Sumeet-Sikki also win

Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 American Beiwen Zhang to progress to the women’s singles second round at the China Masters Super 750 tournament in Shenzhen on Tuesday. Top Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their respective campaigns on Wednesday.

India beat Japan 2-0, to face China in final of women’s ACT hockey

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated Japan 2-0 to enter the final of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Tuesday. India will face China, whom they defeated in the league stages, in the final on Wednesday. Earlier, China beat Malaysia 3-1 in the first semifinal.

