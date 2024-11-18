Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Delhi pollution: Physical classes for 10th, 12th students suspended

In-person classes will be suspended for classes 10 and 12 from November 19 until further orders, the Delhi government announced as the city chokes under “severe” levels of pollution.

Amit Shah to attend several events in Gujarat on law enforcement, agriculture, environmental sustainability

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Gujarat on November 19 to attend several key events across the state linking multiple sectors, including postal services, law enforcement, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

Manipur: Kuki groups to hold coffin rally to ‘pay tribute’ 10 slain youths

A platform of Manipur’s Kuki organisations said a ‘coffin rally’ will be held on November 19 at Churachandpur to pay tribute and show solidarity to the 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who were killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF in Jiribam district of Manipur.

U.S. envoy expected in Beirut for ceasefire talks

The U.S. official overseeing contacts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon is due to visit Beirut on November 19, sources in Lebanon said, with Beirut expected give its response to a U.S. truce proposal.

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag return to action in BWF World Tour

India’s premier men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will make a highly-anticipated return to action at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, starting in Shenzen, China, on November 19, following a disappointing Paris Olympics campaign.

India look to play to their strength, start as favourites against Japan

A confident and unbeaten India will back their strategy of attack and defense at appropriate times when they take on Japan in the semifinal of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajghir, Bihar, on November 19.