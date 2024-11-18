Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi concludes ‘productive’ Nigeria visit, leaves for Brazil to attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 left for Brazil to attend the G20 Summit after wrapping up his first-ever visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders to attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

GRAP Stage-4 restrictions to come into force as pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR

The Centre’s air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 a.m. on November 18, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments on November 18 for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV, his office said. In-person classes will be suspended for all except for students of classes 10 and 12, the Delhi government announced.

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 18 a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital. As per the cause list of November 18 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih is slated to hear the plea.

Amit Shah to hold meeting on security situation in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 17 reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state, sources said. Mr. Shah is expected to hold another detailed meeting with top officers on November 18 and take further steps, they said.

Nagaland CM Rio to lead Cabinet to meet Union HM on Naga political dialogue

With the NSCN-IM threatening to go back to jungles due to delay in the resolution of the Naga political dialogue with Government of India, the Nagaland cabinet has decided to meet both negotiating parties at the earliest, official sources said. A delegation of Nagaland Cabinet led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputies T R Zeliang and Y Patton are scheduled to leave for Delhi on November 18 to meet Union Home minister Amit Shah to press for expediting the Naga political negotiations.

Election Commission asks BJP, Cong chiefs to comment on complaints filed by both parties against Modi, Shah, Rahul

In the wake of the BJP approaching the Election Commission (EC) against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged poll code violations, the election panel asked the presidents of the two parties to comment on the charges levelled against their leaders. The EC has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 p.m. on November 18.

SAD to discuss Badal’s resignation, party elections

The Shiromani Akali Dal working committee will hold a meeting on November 18 to discuss the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal and the ensuing party elections including new membership drive, appointments of circle delegates and state delegates.

Sri Lanka president to present policy statement at Parliament’s inauguration

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who had announced the snap polls shortly after his election as President in September, will appoint a new Prime Minister and a 25-member cabinet on November 18 with scientific allocation of subjects for the ministries, his party said.

Ukraine announces nationwide power ‘restrictions’ after major Russian attack

Ukraine will apply “restriction measures” on power use in all of its regions on November 18, authorities said, after a large Russian attack on November 17 further damaged the country’s energy infrastructure.

Still eyeing first win of year, India face familiar rivals Malaysia in international friendly

Still looking for the first win of the year as well as under head coach Manolo Marquez, India face familiar rivals Malaysia in an international friendly football match in Hyderabad on November 18.