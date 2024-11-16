Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to hold talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Saturday for a three-nation visit that will begin at Nigeria which will be followed by his visit to Brazil, and Guyana where he will attend the second leadership summit between India and the Caribbean nations grouping CARICOM. Mr. Modi’s official engagements in Nigerian capital Abuja will take place on Sunday when he will receive a ceremonial welcome and hold delegation level talks with the Nigerian side led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Manipur in chaos after recovery of six bodies

Protestors attack houses of Chief Minister and MLAs in Imphal, asking them to quit if they cannot punish ‘killers of women and children’. Curfew has been imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur. Manipur government writes to the Union Home Secretary seeking a review and withdrawal of the “disturbed area” notification for six police stations under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Jaswantgarh, Nyukmadung war memorials in Arunachal Pradesh to host events honouring 1962 war heroes

An event would be organised at Jaswantgarh War Memorial in Tawang district on Sunday, while another function would be held at Nyukmadung War Memorial in West Kameng district on Monday, Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

BJP forms 12-member manifesto committee for Delhi Assembly polls

The BJP on Friday announced a 12-member manifesto committee headed by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to spell out its poll promises and vision for Delhi ahead of the assembly polls due in February next year. Sources in the party said the manifesto committee will have its first meeting on Sunday.

Women’s ACT Hockey: Impressive India stun Olympic silver medallist China 3-0 to book semis berth

Defending champions India stunned Olympic silver medallist China 3-0 to seal a semifinal spot at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Saturday. India will square off their round robin campaign against Japan on Sunday.