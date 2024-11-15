 />
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - November 15, 2024 10:39 pm IST

PM Modi begins three-nation tour from Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the annual G20 summit and to Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-nation tour beginning Saturday. Modi’s first destination will be Nigeria and it will be the first visit to the resource-rich African country by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years. From Nigeria, Modi will travel to the Brazilian city of Rio De Janeiro on a two-day trip beginning November 18 to participate in the G20 summit. After that, the Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to Guyana from November 19.

Tamil Nadu to hold camps for special summary revision of electoral rolls from Saturday

Special camps will be organised for the summary revision of photo electoral rolls for 2025, starting Saturday, said election authorities. The camps will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24, which are Saturdays and Sundays, at designated locations to assist the public in enrolling their names and making corrections to entries in the electoral roll, an official release said on Friday.

Devotees to be allowed to enter Puri’s Jagannath temple via all 4 gates from Saturday

Authorities of Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri will allow devotees to enter the 12th-century shrine through all its four gates from Saturday, officials said. In view of the rush of devotees during the Kartik month, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) allowed their entry only through the Singhadwar (east gate). During the Kartik month, the entry of devotees through three other gates of the temple was restricted for crowd management, the officials said.

Top News Today

