Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to launch commemorative stamp, coin to mark 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a commemorative stamp and coin on Friday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda at an event scheduled in Bihar’s Jamui district.

PM Modi to inaugurate first Bodoland Mahotsov in Delhi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mahotsav on Friday at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi and address a gathering on the occasion, his office said.

Air pollution: Restrictions under GRAP stage-3 to come into force in Delhi-NCR from Friday

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, including a ban on construction and demolition activities. The air quality in the capital remained in the “severe” category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The restrictions will come into force from Friday. The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Vice-President Dhankhar to inaugurate Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Friday

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Friday inaugurate the newly-developed Namo Ghat in Varanasi featuring ‘Namaste’ sculptures to greet the visitors, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Thursday. Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion, the statement said.

Second phase of Delhi Nyay Yatra to start on Friday: Congress

The second phase of Delhi Congress’ Nyay Yatra will start on Friday from trans-Yamuna area where it will cover 16 assembly constituencies, party officials said.

