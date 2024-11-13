Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Inaugural U.S.-India Indian Ocean Dialogue to be held on Thursday

Deepening the ongoing cooperation over the Indian Ocean Region, India and the U.S. are set to hold the inaugural U.S.-India Indian Ocean Dialogue on Thursday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer will take part in the event virtually.

Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to visit Tripura on Thursday

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to visit Tripura on Thursday to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, a senior official said. The Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is likely to be present at the programme to be held at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala on Friday.

Sri Lanka set for parliamentary election on Thursday, all arrangements in place

Sri Lanka is set to hold on Thursday its snap parliamentary election — first after the 2022 economic crisis — amid deployment of nearly 90,000 security personnel across the country.

Diminished Biden heads to APEC summit in Peru, overshadowed by China’s Xi

If things had gone differently last week, U.S. President Joe Biden could have arrived at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru on Thursday projecting confidence and pledging his successor’s cooperation with eager Latin American partners. No longer. The renewed prospect of Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine hampers Biden’s ability to reinforce the United States’ profile on his first presidential trip to South America, experts say, leaving China and its leader, Xi Jinping, to grab the limelight in America’s proverbial backyard.

India International Trade Fair begins on Thursday

More than 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) which will begin at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, according to an official statement. The 43rd IITF is likely to attract about 1 lakh visitors a day.

Struggling Australia and Saudi Arabia play a crucial Asian World Cup qualifier

Australia hosts Saudi Arabia in a crucial World Cup qualifier at Melbourne on Thursday while Japan and South Korea can take a big step towards North America in 2026 when the third round of Asian qualifying reaches the halfway stage.