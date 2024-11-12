Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Voting for 43 Jharkhand Assembly seats; bypolls include Priyanka debut in Wayanad Lok Sabha contest

Voters are set to go to the polls in 43 of Jharkhand’s 81 Assembly constituencies on November 13 as well as for bypolls in 31 Assembly seats scattered across the country, and in the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut.

Bypolls in 31 Assembly seats

Bypolls will be held on November 13 in 31 Assembly seats spread across 10 States. Though these bye-elections are not going to have any bearing on the governments, they are seen as a big test for the Congress and the INDIA bloc which failed to put up a united show in the recent Haryana Assembly polls.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga

All preparations have been made for the laying of the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said.

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking guidelines on demolition of properties

Supreme Court to pronounce on November 13 its verdict on pleas seeking framing of pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties.

President Murmu to interact with students, inaugurate government school in Silvassa

On November 13, President Droupadi Murmu will interact with students and faculty of various educational institutions at the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa town in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli district of the Union Territory. She will then inaugurate a government school at Zanda Chowk and address a public function at Silvassa. On the same evening, she will also visit INS Khukri Memorial at Chakratirth beach in Diu, officials said.

Haryana Assembly’s winter session from November 13, no CLP leader yet

The Haryana Assembly’s winter session will begin on November 13 during which the opposition Congress is preparing to corner the new BJP government on the issue of shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer affecting farmers.

Blinken heading to Europe for urgent talks on Ukraine after Trump’s election

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Europe for urgent meetings on Ukraine with NATO and European Union officials following last week’s US presidential election and the return of Donald Trump to the White House in January. The State Department will hold talks in Brussels on Wednesday on how to boost support for Ukraine as President-elect Trump has suggested US military assistance to the country fighting off Russia’s invasion could be severely curtailed after he takes office.

Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans are ’ready to deliver’ on Trump’s agenda

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Republicans are “ready to deliver” President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda after his election victory, insisting the GOP won’t make the mistakes of last time and will be much better prepared for a second-term Trump White House. Trump will meet with Johnson at the Capitol on November 13 while the president-elect is in town for his visit to the White House, and Johnson said he will be spending the weekend with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as they prepare for the new year.

