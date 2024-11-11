Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Tamil Nadu, several south Andhra districts on yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rains for Tamil Nadu and several districts in the south Andhra coast on November 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s First Deputy PM on India visit, to take part in key bilateral meeting

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on November 12, 2024, in New Delhi, will jointly hold a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

President Murmu to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu from November 12 to 14

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from November 12 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The President will visit the Aviary, Government Engineering College and NIFT campus in Daman on November 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO chief Somanath to address KREIS students on November 12

ISRO chairman, S Somanath will interact with students of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) on November 12 at Dr Babu Jagajeevanram Research Institute in Bengaluru.

IMF to assess Pakistan’s external financing needs during performance review discussions: Report

The IMF’s unscheduled performance review discussions in Pakistan next week will primarily focus on the materialisation of new foreign loans to the country to fill nearly $2.5 billion in external financing gap for this fiscal year, according to a media report. According to The Express Tribune newspaper, led by Nathan Porter, the IMF Mission Chief, the talks will formally begin on November 12, with an opening session also planned with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Biden to meet Israeli, Indonesian presidents on Tuesday, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden will separately meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Washington on November 12, the White House said.

Sindhu, Lakshya hope to regain form at Kumamoto Masters Japan

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to regain form when they lead the Indian challenge at the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament beginning in Japan on November 12.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey | India to face South Korea

After defeating Malaysia 4-0 in their opening campaign at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, defending champions India India will next play South Korea on November 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.