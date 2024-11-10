Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on Monday

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgements such as scrapping the electoral bonds scheme and upholding abrogation of Article 370, will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday.

PM Modi to participate in 200th anniversary celebration of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 200th anniversary celebration of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat’s Vadtal via video conferencing on Monday, his office said. PM Modi will address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office said in its statement on the event that will be held around 11.15 a.m. on Monday.

Panchayati Raj Ministry to hold webinar on citizen-centric services

Prioritising citizen-centric interventions to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services and enhancing overall governance at the grassroots level will be the focus of a webinar by the Panchayati Raj Ministry in New Delhi on Monday.

India to focus on climate finance, accountability, protection for vulnerable communities at COP29

As world leaders and climate negotiators converge on Baku for COP29, beginning Monday, India is set to bring renewed focus to the urgent need for climate finance, accountability, and protection for vulnerable communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the conference, and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav may also be absent, with Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh leading the 19-member delegation instead.

India looks to defend title on home soil in women’s ACT hockey

Having struggled to win matches the entire year, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to start afresh in a new Olympic cycle by defending its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title at home, beginning with a clash against lower-ranked Malaysia in Rajgir, Bihar on Monday.