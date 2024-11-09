ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - November 09, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Amit Shah to release BJP’s Maharashtra polls manifesto on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura to start rationing petrol from Sunday: Minister

Tripura Food and Civil Supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday said the government would start rationing petrol from Sunday as supply of fuel to the state has been affected due to derailment of railway track between Lumding and Badarpur section of NFR.

ISL: Odisha FC’s offensive approach clashes against Mohun Bangan’s defensive setup

Odisha FC will take on Mohun Bagan in a clash between two contrasting styles of play in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India need top-order to bat better in second T20I against South Africa

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India need more stability in the top order when they clash with South Africa in the second T20I South Africa, aiming to extend their superior run in the shortest format, in Gqeberha, South Africa on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US