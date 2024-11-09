Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Amit Shah to release BJP’s Maharashtra polls manifesto on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday.

Tripura to start rationing petrol from Sunday: Minister

Tripura Food and Civil Supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday said the government would start rationing petrol from Sunday as supply of fuel to the state has been affected due to derailment of railway track between Lumding and Badarpur section of NFR.

ISL: Odisha FC’s offensive approach clashes against Mohun Bangan’s defensive setup

Odisha FC will take on Mohun Bagan in a clash between two contrasting styles of play in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India need top-order to bat better in second T20I against South Africa

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India need more stability in the top order when they clash with South Africa in the second T20I South Africa, aiming to extend their superior run in the shortest format, in Gqeberha, South Africa on Sunday.