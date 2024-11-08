Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to campaign in Akola, Nanded on Saturday

The BJP said the Prime Minister will campaign in Akola at noon and in Nanded at 2 p.m. for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. These are part of his nine rallies in Maharashtra. His first public meeting was held in Dhule on Friday.

Delhi High Court bids farewell to ‘compassionate’ Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain

The Delhi High Court on Friday bid adieu to Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, who was known for his compassion and humility on the dais, and as a “relief-giving judge”. Justice Jain, who will demit office on Saturday, was given a farewell by the high court on his superannuation, leaving the strength of judges at 36.

Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC clash in ISL’s 1000th game, East Bengal face Mohammedan SC

Former champions Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will square off in the Indian Super League’s landmark 1000th game in Chennai on Saturday while in Kolkata, East Bengal FC will clash with debutants Mohammedan SC for the first time in the competition.

Australian singing sensation Holly Riva to perform in Kolkata on Saturday

Australian singing sensation Holly Riva is all set to captivate Kolkata on Saturday, as she performs at Nazrul Mancha to celebrate The Hope Foundation’s 25 years of service to underprivileged children, the organisers said.

NCPA to begin five-month season of its off-campus initiative of live public performances

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has announced the fourth season of its annual community outreach initiative, ‘NCPA@ThePark, that will present live performances across key locations in the city. Organised in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ‘NCPA@ThePark’ will begin on Saturday at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre with singer Vishwajeet Borwankar’s performance.