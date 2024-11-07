Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on AMU’s minority status on Wednesday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Friday on a vexed legal question whether the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) enjoyed a minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution which empowers the religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

PM Modi to address election rallies at Dhule, Nashik on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of nine rallies in Maharashtra in a week as part of the BJP’s poll campaign for the state assembly polls, and his first public meeting will be held on Friday in Dhule, the party said. In a statement issued on Thursday, the State BJP said the PM will also hold a roadshow in Pune on November 12. Modi’s first rally will be held in Dhule in north Maharashtra at 12 noon on Friday. He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 p.m., it said.

With eye on Assembly polls, Congress to start ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ on Friday

The Congress’ month-long ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ will kick off from Rajghat on Friday as it plans to put pressure on the AAP government on various issues to regain its lost ground in the city ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal on two-day visit to Punjab from Friday

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Punjab from Friday, party sources said. Kejriwal will attend an oath-taking ceremony of newly elected ‘Sarpanchs’ in Ludhiana on Friday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will administer the oath.

Allahabad High Court to continue hearing ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s bail plea on Friday

The hearing of former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki’s bail plea will continue before the Allahabad High Court on Friday. The matter is being heard by a bench comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh.

Bengaluru FC hope to continue winning streak at home against NorthEast United in ISL

Table-toppers Bengaluru FC will seek to bounce back from their previous match setback when they face NorthEast United in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture in Bengaluru on Friday.

1st T20I: India’s second line stars look for a breakaway series against South Africa

As India firmly embraces a transition phase, a clutch of second line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa, starting with the first contest in Durban on Friday.

