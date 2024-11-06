 />
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - November 06, 2024 11:27 pm IST

President Murmu to witness naval operations on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will witness a full spectrum of naval operations on board indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa coast on Thursday. An Indian Navy spokesperson said Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive Murmu at INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa).

Folk singer Sharda Sinha to be cremated in Patna with full state honours on Thursday

Renowned singer Sharda Sinha, who breathed her last at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, will be cremated in Patna with full state honours on Thursday, an official said. “As per wishes of her family members, Sinha’s cremation will take place around 9 a.m. on Thursday”, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

European summit will focus on how to accommodate Trump during his second term as President

Dozens of European leaders will be assessing a new global outlook on Thursday, during a one-day summit bound to centre on the dread of many and the joy of a few in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as the next US president that could have far-reaching consequences for the continent.

KL Rahul’s form in focus as India A get the ‘G’ experience

KL Rahul’s batting number and current form will be keenly watched by the national selection committee as he gets ready to show his wares for India A against an Australia A line-up that will have seasoned Scott Boland in its ranks in the second unofficial Test match starting in Melbourne on Thursday.

Southern rivals strive to strike back after recent defeats as Kerala Blasters host Hyderabad FC

Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC will seek a turnaround in their fortunes when they locks horns in the Indian Super League in Kochi on Thursday, having suffered reverses lately.

