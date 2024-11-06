Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Polls closed in nine States as America awaits results in Trump-Harris race

Voters were deciding whether to send Republican Donald Trump back to the White House or elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to the Oval Office. As the first polls began to close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana, tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast early as they chose between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Vikas Aghadi to release poll guarantees at joint rally in Mumbai on Wednesday

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a joint rally in Mumbai on Wednesday, where it will release its guarantees for the State Assembly elections. The event will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday evening, and will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Election | Discussions with the powerhouses of Maharashtra politics

Join us at The Hindu Poll Arena on November 6, from 10 a.m. onwards, for an in-depth look at Maharashtra’s political landscape in the lead-up to the assembly elections. We’ll delve into the high-stakes rivalries—Sena vs. Sena, NCP vs. NCP—and explore which regional parties have the strength to assert their influence. Hear from key leaders and gain insight into the state’s shifting political dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana to launch of caste census from Wednesday

The stage is all set for the launch of the intensive door-to-door survey to assess the social, economic, educational, caste and political status of every household across Telangana on Wednesday. The State government has decided to collect data over the next three weeks followed by another three weeks for preparation of explanatory notes and revisits to missing houses among others. The households will be given a questionnaire asking about the social status primarily, as well as economic parameters like employment and occupations.

Will appear before Lokayukta for questioning in MUDA case, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday in response to the summons issued to him for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case. “I’m going tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Campaign to discourage open burning from Wednesday, 588 teams to be deployed: Gopal Rai

A campaign to discourage open burning of waste will begin in Delhi on Wednesday in view of the rising air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. At a press conference on Tuesday, Rai said 588 teams from different civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will be deployed to report open burning incidents across the national capital.

Swiggy seeks valuation of $11.3 billion; IPO to open on Wednesday

Food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy, which is coming out with its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, is seeking a valuation of about $11.3 billion. The Bengaluru-based company is aiming to garner ₹11,327 crore from the IPO, which will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹4,499 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹6,828 crore.

Shreyas Iyer returns for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash against Odisha; Prithvi Shaw excluded

Middle-order India batter Shreyas Iyer returned to defending champions Mumbai’s 16-member side for the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash against Odisha starting in Mumbai on Wednesday, but opener Prithvi Shaw was excluded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.