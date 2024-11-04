Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

U.S. presidential elections 2024: Will it be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final sprint across a handful of states on Election Day eve. Kamala Harris is spending Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the States expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey. Donald Trump has four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh, both areas Harris is also visiting Monday. The Republican nominee and former president ends his campaign the way he ended the first two, with a late Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There were plenty of empty seats at the J.S. Dorton Arena, a 5,000-seat venue with additional seating on the floor in the Raleigh arena where Trump was kicking of his campaign day. One attendee, Ebony Coots, said she regretted voting for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is now backing Trump — but is nervous about Tuesday’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

SC to pronounce verdict on validity of UP law regulating madrasa education on Nov. 5

The Supreme Court is scheduled on November 5 to pronounce its judgment in a batch of petitions challenging a decision of the Allahabad High Court to strike down the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act of 2004 which regulated madrasa education. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had followed up the High Court order by issuing a notification to send the children to secular and regular schools. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reserved the case for verdict on October 22.

Constitution Bench to deliver verdict on rights to private material wealth

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled on November 5 to pronounce its verdict on the question whether material resources created by individual human labour constitute the resources of the community. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had focussed on the contours of Article 39(b) of the Constitution, including whether privately-owned resources could be considered as “material resources of the community”. Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Union of India, had submitted that “all things in the material world which are available and made available by human interaction or engagement constitute the material resources of the community”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition MPs indicate move to disassociate from Parliament panel on Waqf Bill, unhappy over Chair’s functioning

Opposition MPs in the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to protest its chairperson Jagdambika Pal’s alleged “unilateral” decisions and attempts to “bulldoze” proceedings, indicating that they may disassociate themselves from the panel. Claiming that they have been “stonewalled” during the committee’s proceedings, opposition MPs have listed their grievances, including objections against the proposed law, in the letter addressed to Birla. Opposition sources said they have prepared a joint letter – signed by a number of MPs, including Congress’s Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, DMK’s Raja, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee – that will be submitted it to the Speaker on Tuesday.

Rahul to visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday, attend DISHA meeting

Local MP Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and participate in other local events, a Congress leader said. The Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi for five consecutive terms. Following her decision not to contest, he ran for the seat and won the Lok Sabha poll this year by a significant margin. This marks his first term as an MP from Rae Bareli after Amethi and Wayanad (Kerala) stints, though he has frequently visited the area over the years due to his mother’s long-standing representation. The visit will mark the first official meeting by Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in parliament, with local officials since becoming MP.

Defence exhibition ‘East Tech 2024’ to foster collaboration between Army, manufacturers: Official

With an aim to showcase cutting-edge technologies, and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation’s defence manufacturers, the Eastern Command will host a two-day weapons and equipment exhibition ‘East Tech 2024’ from Tuesday, an official said. ‘East Tech 2024’ aims to address the operational challenges faced by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, the Defence official said in a statement. “The two-day exhibition aims to showcase cutting-edge technologies, and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation’s defence manufacturing sector, including MSMEs, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), DPSUs (defence public sector undertakings), research and development organisations and academia,” he said.

16th Finance Commission team arrives in Nagaland

Members of the 16th Finance Commission arrived in Nagaland on Monday on a three-day visit, an official said. The Finance Commission team comprising chairman Arvind Panagriya and members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda was received at Dimapur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Chief Secretary J Alam. During the three-day stay, the Finance Commission team would hold a closed-door meeting with the Chief Minister, Ministers and senior officers in Kohima on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.